NEWS

2-year-old found face-down in pool near Santa Fe

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman told deputies she found her grandson floating face-down in a pool at her home Friday morning.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman told deputies she found her 2-year-old grandson floating face-down in a pool at her home Friday morning.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the child's grandfather said he put a movie on around 7:30 a.m. for the boy to watch. The grandfather said he walked away and when he returned, he discovered the child missing.

Both grandparents said they immediately started searching the backyard. According to deputies, the grandmother found the child floating face-down in their pool. The grandmother retrieved him from the pool and the grandfather called 911.

Deputies say they found the grandparents administering CPR to the child when they arrived.

The child was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The condition of the child is unknown.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdrowningchild injuredhospitalGalveston County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey
Trump says congressman shot 'took a bullet for all of us'
Trump says he's 'canceling' Obama Cuba deal, unveiling new policies
Cosby judge bristles at requests for mistrial
More News
Top Stories
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Woman found guilty in boyfriend's suicide
Cosby judge bristles at requests for mistrial
Body of missing boater found in Trinity Bay
Family identifies man found shot to death inside car
Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market
Show More
Man with non-verbal autism missing
Trump says he is under investigation for firing Comey
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
Battleship Texas reopens for tours after repairs
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
More News
Top Video
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-Baghdadi
More Video