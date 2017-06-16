2-year-old found face-down in pool near Santa Fe

A woman told deputies she found her 2-year-old grandson floating face-down in a pool at her home Friday morning.According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the child's grandfather said he put a movie on around 7:30 a.m. for the boy to watch. The grandfather said he walked away and when he returned, he discovered the child missing.Both grandparents said they immediately started searching the backyard. According to deputies, the grandmother found the child floating face-down in their pool. The grandmother retrieved him from the pool and the grandfather called 911.Deputies say they found the grandparents administering CPR to the child when they arrived.The child was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.The condition of the child is unknown.