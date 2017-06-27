2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston

Police are looking for two men who they said robbed an armored car driver in the Bank of America parking lot.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Stella Link.Police said the driver was making a delivery at the bank. The suspects came from behind the building carrying two guns and took a bag of money from the driver of the GardaWorld armored car.They were seen leaving the parking lot in an SUV going south on Stella Link.No injuries were reported.Investigators said they do not have any witnesses at this point.