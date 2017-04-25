2 Spring women attacked steps from their apartments



1 car jacking



2 vehicle break-ins



1 burglary



1 fraud



1 fire

At least two Spring-area women have been attacked this week, just steps from their apartments as they returned home, according to authorities."I feel violated. I feel very, very violated," said the most recent victim.She agreed to speak with ABC13 about the incident as long as her identity was not revealed.She was returning from work last night and says she'd just exited her car, feet from her apartment at One Westfield Lake, and immediately wondered if she would ever make it inside again. She told Eyewitness News the man who pointed a gun at her face took her phone and bag."This is an issue. It needs to be addressed. I don't know what's happening to Spring, Texas," she said.Less than four miles away at another apartment, investigators said someone attacked another woman earlier this week as she returned from the grocery store."She was just sore all over from getting hit on the head," said neighbor Michael Parrot.He is friends with the victim and has lived at the Cypresswood Court apartments about eight years. He says he has seen a surge of crime in the area."We just don't feel safe here anymore," he told Eyewitness News.Harris County Pct. 4 constables report only the below crimes at that property since January:Investigators have not linked any of the robberies.Those living in the area are on edge, wondering what can be done to protect them."I'll shoot somebody. You messing with me? I'm going to shoot you," said resident Tomilla Howard.Neither of the victims got a good look at the attackers.Folks living in the area say they've asked the apartment complexes for help. They don't feel like property managers are doing much to address their concerns. They are talking about ways they can work together to increase their own safety.Our requests for comment from the apartment complexes were not returned.