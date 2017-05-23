NEWS

2 persons of interest in custody in connection with deadly shooting near Alvin

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for gunman in deadly shooting near Alvin, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt is underway after a victim was shot to death on the side of a road in the Alvin area. Two 'persons of interest' are in custody in connection to the shooting, Galveston County officials confirmed.

The killing happened on FM 517 near Algoa-Friendswood. Authorities say the victim, who was shot several times, was an employee of Bradshaw nursery, where he was found.

Authorities initially said they're looking for one or two suspects, possibly driving a brown King Ranch Ford truck with gold trim. Friendswood police released a description of a suspect. They say he is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10" to 5' 11" tall, 140 pounds, possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes with some white on them. He has a long goatee with possible facial tattoos. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous and was seen carrying a rifle with a sling. He is on foot and was last seen on FM 517, near Hwy 35 in Alvin and may be headed toward the Friendswood area.

Authorities have released this photo of the suspect vehicle in a deadly shooting near Alvin.



Windsong Intermediate has been locked down and there is a strong police presence in the area. Additionally, all six Friendswood ISD campuses are on heightened security, which means they bring kids in from outside, lock all exterior doors and don't allow visitors inside.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Alvin Police Department and DPS are investigating.

The victim's identity has not been released. Family members are reportedly arriving at the scene.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
Business owner upset over fence built by church
More News
Top Stories
Storms slam Sealy, shut down freeways & schools
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
Silver Alert issued for missing Houston woman
Business owner upset over fence built by church
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
Osteen family criticized for doing 'Hook Em Horns' sign
Show More
FBI raids home in Hedwig Village
EXCLUSIVE: Man convicted of shooting cop apologizes
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Manchester police name bomber, hunt for accomplices
More News
Top Video
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
15 years later, $1k Netflix investment worth $140k
Storms slam Sealy, shut down freeways & schools
Business owner upset over fence built by church
More Video