Police say a suspected drunk driver apparently caused two officers to fall 16 feet from the Southwest Freeway overnight. Fortunately, they were not seriously injured.The two officers, who are with Houston Police Department's DWI Task Force, were on the freeway attending to a single-vehicle crash at the outbound U.S. 59 exit ramp at Newcastle just before 3 a.m. Friday.According to police, another driver struck the stopped vehicle and went around it. The vehicle came toward the officers, with one of them falling off the freeway wall.Police say another officer jumped out of the way and also went over the ledge, holding on to the side before plunging.Both landed on their backs in a grassy area and sustained no spinal or head injuries. They also had no broken bones from the fall.Officers say a 25-year-old woman was the suspected drunk driver in the other vehicle. They are investigating DWI in the incident.Police are crediting firefighters who screamed at the officers about the incoming vehicle. They say if it wasn't for their warning, the officers could have faced a life-threatening outcome.