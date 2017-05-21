2 men dead after apparent murder-suicide in Nassau Bay

Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Nassau Bay, police said.According to neighbors, there was an argument then gunshots at the home in the 18300 block of Carriage Lane.Police have identified the victims as musician Kenny Cordray and his son, Kelly.Authorities are questioning Kenny's wife, who witnessed the crime, for a possible motive."She's doing fine and a little stressed out," Detective Glenn Sharp said.No other details have been released.