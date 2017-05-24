2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin

Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting near Alvin.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office was able to track 23-year-old Jamie Posada and 21-year-old Ricardo Posada to Houston where they were taken into custody.It's not clear if the men are related.The men told police they were asked by a third man to go to the location to commit a burglary but that it was not planned to hurt anyone.The killing happened on FM 517 near Algoa-Friendswood. Authorities say the victim, who was shot several times, was an employee of Bradshaw nursery, where he was found.Police are now searching for a third person believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.The victim's identity has not been released.