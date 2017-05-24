NEWS

2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin

Ricardo Posada and Jamie Posada (right) charged in connection with deadly Alvin shooting.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting near Alvin.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office was able to track 23-year-old Jamie Posada and 21-year-old Ricardo Posada to Houston where they were taken into custody.

It's not clear if the men are related.

The men told police they were asked by a third man to go to the location to commit a burglary but that it was not planned to hurt anyone.

The killing happened on FM 517 near Algoa-Friendswood. Authorities say the victim, who was shot several times, was an employee of Bradshaw nursery, where he was found.

Police are now searching for a third person believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.

