HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night on the city's southeast side.
Two females were injured in the shooting on MLK Boulevard and Reed Road, police said.
Injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
No other details have been released.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest on Eyewitness News at 10pm.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.