2 people injured in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

Two people were injured after a shooting in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night on the city's southeast side.

Two females were injured in the shooting on MLK Boulevard and Reed Road, police said.

Injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No other details have been released.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest on Eyewitness News at 10pm.

