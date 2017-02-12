NEWS

2 girls, ages 11 and 12, wounded in head in separate shootings

Two girls, ages 11 and 12, were wounded in separate shootings Saturday. (Family provided photos)

CHICAGO, IL --
Two girls, ages 11 and 12, were wounded in the head in separate shootings Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old girl was sitting in the backseat of a blue minivan when shots rang out at around 7:40pm when someone fired shots, "striking her in the head," according to a bulletin published by police.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, the bulletin said.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

RELATED: Silent march through downtown Chicago marks city's deadliest year in decades

Her grandmother identified her as Takiya Holmes and said she is not doing well.

"They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it's grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police," said Patsy Holmes, Takiya's grandmother.

Patsy Holmes was a research tech at the University of Chicago for more than 30 years, so she says her granddaughter is in good hands at Comer Children's Hospital.

"If you are out there, please turn yourself in. My grandbaby did not deserve this. That is my only grandchild. Now she's fighting for her life at 11 years old. That shouldn't be," Holmes said.

The 12-year-old girl, Kanari Bowers, was wounded in in the West Englewood neighborhood at around 7:15 p.m., and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Family said Kanari is a student at Henderson Elementary School and was playing in a playground at the time of the shooting.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
