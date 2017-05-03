We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North lake college is under lock down! Multiple police units on scene! pic.twitter.com/x8HKCT3XWR — Cody Maverick (@LilPrivateJet) May 3, 2017

Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. POLICE ON SCENE (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, police said.The college is located at 5001 North Maccarthur Blvd., just outside Dallas and is on lockdown.Irving police said it appears the victim and shooter are dead after the suspect committed suicide.Officials issued the following message to its students and staff:"Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, stay away for your own safety. We'll update you as soon as we can."This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.