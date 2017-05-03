NEWS

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on campus of North Lake College in Irving

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, police said.

The college is located at 5001 North Maccarthur Blvd., just outside Dallas and is on lockdown.

Irving police said it appears the victim and shooter are dead after the suspect committed suicide.


Officials issued the following message to its students and staff:

"Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, stay away for your own safety. We'll update you as soon as we can."


This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
