2 dead after shooting in gentleman's club

A deadly club shooting occured early Sunday morning.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two people are dead, after a shooting at a gentleman's club in West Houston.

Witnesses say an argument started out in the parking lot of the "Fantasy Island Club" on Westheimer near Dairy Ashford.

Investigators say after the argument the group went inside where two people were shot and killed. It's unclear at this time if the people involved in the argument were also involved in the shooting.

One of the victims has been identified as 32-year-old Donnie Gibbs.
