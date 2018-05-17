2 dead after school bus full of 5th-graders slams off highway

At least two people were killed when a school bus full of fifth-graders collided with a dump truck and slammed off a New Jersey highway this morning, two law enforcement officials told ABC News.Photos of the chaotic scene show the school bus on its side in the median of Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, which is about 50 miles west of New York City.The students -- fifth-graders at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey -- were on the way to a field trip with teachers and chaperones at the time of the collision, said Holly Tedesco, Paramus Council president and police commissioner.The number of people injured was not immediately clear.Morristown Medical Center has received an unknown number of patients from the accident, a medical center spokeswoman said.New Jersey state troopers used cadaver dogs to search for victims who may have been ejected, ABC New York station WABC-TV reported.Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum called the accident "horrific" in an interview with WABC.Multiple ambulances were on the scene and police said Route 80 was closed in both directions.