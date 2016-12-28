Two soldiers were killed when a U.S. Army Apache military aircraft went down in the water near La Porte, an Army spokesperson confirmed.The chopper was on a routine training flight, a spokesperson said.Officials responded to Port Road near Highway 146 just before 4pm.According to the Coast Guard, two people were on board the helicopter."I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.No other details have been released.