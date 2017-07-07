MOST WANTED

2 child sex crime fugitives among SE Texas' most wanted

These 10 fugitives are wanted on a range of warrants, including sex crimes involving children.

Officials need your help putting 10 of southeast Texas' most wanted fugitives behind bars.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers just released a list of its 10 most wanted from Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties.

They are wanted on warrants ranging from assault to theft to sex crimes involving children.



In one case, investigators said Nicholas Antonio of Katy is wanted on a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography.

In Conroe, Samuel Garcia is wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anybody with information about where these fugitives are should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

WATCH: Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Montgomery County's list of most wanted fugitives

SEE ALSO: Meet Texas' most wanted fugitives
