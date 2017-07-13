2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston

Five people connected to a police chase that started in southwest Houston were arrested in separate parts of the area early Thursday morning.Police said the chase stemmed from a disturbance in the area of Gessner and Beechnut. Multiple men took part in an armed robbery of a person at the location.An officer was flagged down at the scene where the robbers got into a silver Chevy pickup and took off.A pursuit ensued leading to the area of Lee and Semmes in north Houston. The suspects bailed from the truck on foot, with one of them getting captured a short time later.During the search for the suspects, a vehicle was spotted leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The people in the vehicle matched the description of the chase suspects, police said.The pursuit continued to a neighborhood at Venus and Anchor streets. A dead end forced all four suspects to bail from the vehicle. Police were able to capture them a short time later.