2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Five people connected to a police chase that started in southwest Houston were arrested in separate parts of the area early Thursday morning.
Police said the chase stemmed from a disturbance in the area of Gessner and Beechnut. Multiple men took part in an armed robbery of a person at the location.
An officer was flagged down at the scene where the robbers got into a silver Chevy pickup and took off.
A pursuit ensued leading to the area of Lee and Semmes in north Houston. The suspects bailed from the truck on foot, with one of them getting captured a short time later.
During the search for the suspects, a vehicle was spotted leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The people in the vehicle matched the description of the chase suspects, police said.
The pursuit continued to a neighborhood at Venus and Anchor streets. A dead end forced all four suspects to bail from the vehicle. Police were able to capture them a short time later.
