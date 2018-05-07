NURSES

Celebrate National Nurses Week with these discounts and freebies

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is theirs to celebrate! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is theirs to celebrate!

National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.

Cinnabon
The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.

PDQ
Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 8.

Walt Disney World Hotels
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!

Lydia's Uniforms
In addition to numerous sales, Lydia will give you $5 off with mailing list sign-up

Sleep Number
Nurses can take 25 percent off their purchases with license verification

New York & Company
Nurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingnurseshealth caremedicalsave moneyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NURSES
Paging all nurses! Chipotle offers buy one, get one free deal today
Texas nurse accused of murdering patients
Nursing student rescues woman trapped under crashed big rig
Crafty nurse helps little boy get 3 shots without crying
More nurses
SHOPPING
Mother sending warning after two G.E. microwaves caught fire
Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy'
Target apologizes for 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card
More Shopping
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News