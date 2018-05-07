Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is theirs to celebrate!National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 8.The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!In addition to numerous sales, Lydia will give you $5 off with mailing list sign-upNurses can take 25 percent off their purchases with license verificationNurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.