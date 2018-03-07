Where kids can eat free every day of the week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1923244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Foti Kallergis stopped by Peli Peli and Christie's Seafood and Steakhouse to try some of their secret menu items.

If there are two things everyone loves, it's a night out and a good deal.Parents, grandparents, babysitters and other people who know kids should keep this list handy, because we're showing you where kids eat for free in Houston and southeast Texas.Cypress locationAll day Monday, kids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of two adult entrees and drinks.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.1080 Clear Lake City BoulevardGet one kid's meal per paid adult meal every Monday.Most Houston locationsEvery Monday, receive one free kids' meal with every adult entrée purchased. Includes fountain drink or iced tea and vanilla ice cream wedge. Kids 10 and under.13235 Jones RoadGet one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.21542 Highway 249On Mondays, get one free kids' meal, up to a $5.99 value, with the purchase of one adult entree at full price. Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or coupon.13703 Southwest FreewayGet one free kids' meal for every adult entrée or combo purchased on Saturday and Sunday.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.All locations.On Tuesdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.6868 S. Mason Rd, KatyOn Tuesdays, get two kids' meals with the purchase of a large, 3-topping pizza.Most Houston locationsOn Tuesdays, get up to two free kids' entrees for ages 10 and under with every paid adult entrée from 4 to 10 p.m.All Houston locationsEvery Tuesday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult item $9.55 or more. Dine in only.13235 Jones RoadGet one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.25919 North FreewayOn Wednesday, kids eat free all day.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.25680 Northwest FreewayKids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée or pizza on Wednesdays. Dine in only.Most Houston locationsKids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.Most Houston locationsEvery Wednesday, kids 12 and under can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.9453 Jones RoadOn Wednesday, kids 12 and under get one free "From the Playground" meal with each adult entrée purchase. On Saturday, kids eat free breakfast with adult entrée purchase.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.8422 Hwy 6 N.Kids eat free between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursdays.2435 Texas ParkwayOn Thursdays, kids eat free with the purchase of a combo meal.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.All Houston locationsGet a free meal for kids 3 and under every day of the week, and on Thursday, all kids eat free. Limit two free child buffets for each paid adult buffet.Most SE Texas locationsKids eat free on Thursdays. Get two free kids' meals with any adult entrée purchase at regular price.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.Cypress locationKids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of two adult entrees and drinks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturdays.Most locations.Get a free kids' meal with a $9 purchase on Saturdays.716 Kingwood DriveOn Saturday, kids 12 and under eat free with every adult entrée purchase.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.Most Houston locationsKids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.Most Houston locationsOn Saturdays, kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.Sugar Land and Katy locations.From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids enjoy a free meal with every adult entrée purchased at regular price on Sundays.All locations.Kids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult combo meal on Sundays.12610 Briar Forest DriveKids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.12610 Briar Forest DriveOne free kids' meal with $10 purchase per adult on Sunday.8000 Research ForestKids eat free every Sunday at Rico's in The Woodlands.Select locations.Kids eat free every day of the week.Of course, some restrictions (hours, locations, minimum purchase) do apply for any of these deals, so be sure to check with your location first.