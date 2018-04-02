ABC13 & YOU

'Meet me at the Park' initiative could win your local park $20,000

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney and the NRPA are working to get 16 communities around the country grants which can be used to improve parks.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Who doesn't love a day at the park?

Celebrate with us during Earth Month! The National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company, which includes ABC13, have collaborated for the Meet Me at the Park month-long campaign.

Houston is receiving $20K for a park project! Visit www.NRPA.org/Disney to nominate one of your favorite cities across the country to be entered for a chance to receive a $20K grant that will be used to support a local park within that community.

The city with the most nominations during the month of April will receive the funding. It's that simple! This year, everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a GoPro Prize Pack.

Don't forget to tag your "parkies" @NRPA (Instagram), @NRPA_News(Twitter) & @ABCBeInspired! #MeetMeAtThePark

EMBED More News Videos

Be inspired and participate by nominating a local park in your community.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyABC13 & Yourecreationsportsnaturechildren's healthhealthfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Ballet prodigy uses online school to pursue dancing career
Ballet legend and soloist team up for role of a lifetime
March to find a cure for bone marrow failure disease
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Show More
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
More News
Top Video
New details: Man says he was on meds during wife's killing
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show tonight
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More Video