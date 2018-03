EMBED >More News Videos Shake Shack will have a pop-up this Sunday at 1pm at The Pass & Provision.

Get ready for another Shake Shack in H-town.The burger restaurant officially opens today in Rice Village, replacing the La Madeleine French Cafe & Bakery at 6205 Kirby Drive.

It was first announced in 2016 that Houston would be getting a second location months after its first location opened in the Galleria Mall Shake Shack is known for a modern day roadside burger stand serving burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine and more.