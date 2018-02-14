RODEO HOUSTON

Looking for rodeo boots? Here's what you need to know

If you're in the market for a new pair of cowboy boots, here's what you need to know before you head to Boot Barn.

Nothing says rodeo like a good pair of cowboy boots, so you'll probably be sliding your feet into some over the next few weeks. But have you shopped for cowboy boots before? Rows and rows of options can make it overwhelming, so it's good to have an idea of what you want before you boot scoot your way over to buy some.

The first step to picking out the perfect pair of cowboy boots is to decide on the toe.

"We have here a very pointed snip toe for ladies. You can see it's pretty extreme. Then, we have a little less of a snip toe. This will be a little more comfortable," said Boot Barn manager Samantha Spears.

If you prefer a softer look, there's also the almond toe and round toe.

"We have a narrow square toe here, it's not quite has broad as our broad square toe," added Spears.

Next, pick your boot height.

"We have a taller shaft, we have a medium common shaft that's going to be a nine-inch shaft, and then we have the ankle booties," said Spears.

When it comes to picking out the perfect height boot, Spears also recommends deciding on whether you're more of a dress or pants gal.
If you love dresses, you can wear any height boot and any toe with a dress, except for a square toe, Spears advised.

A square toe is typically too casual with a dress.

If you prefer wearing pants, a skinny jean works with all boot heights and shows off the shaft of the boot.

"If you're wearing a bootie, I'd definitely wear them with a cuff at the bottom. If you have boot-cut jeans, I'd definitely wear those over the boot," recommended Spears.

And finally, a warning: a tall boot probably won't fit under a boot-cut jean, so stick with a standard or ankle bootie.

"After you pick your height, then it's all fun and games. You can pick colors, studs, embellishments, whatever you're feeling like," said Spears.

