MIRROR MIRROR

Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season

EMBED </>More Videos

Rodeo season is here, and you can't be caught looking less than your best.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Rodeo season is upon us, and that means it's time to break out those cowboy boots and get cowgirl chic. The expert stylists at Lucchese Boots in Highland Village have tips to help you look your best at Rodeo.


There's nothing more classic than a white t-shirt and a great pair of jeans, and you probably already have both in your closet. Suede and fringe will never go out of style when it comes to rodeo fashion, and neither will booties!

The Ava booties unite distressed leather with beautiful brass detail to create a modern cowgirl look. With a 7-inch shaft, they're a little taller than your usual bootie, so watch where they hit your leg, and make sure it's not at the largest part of your calf. Good news: The "V" shape at the front and back of the boot will draw the eye down, making your leg look longer.


Suede and fringe are must-haves for rodeo season -- and also a major fashion piece this year -- so you might already have a fringe skirt. If you do, use it to make a statement. Keep the top classic with a white button-down and denim jacket. Throw on some turquoise jewelry and a great western boot with an ombre finish, like the Maxine cowboy boot.


Rodeo is the perfect place to show off your patriotic colors, and this outfit is as easy as can be. Pull out your denim -- long or short -- and pair it with a loose, flowy white top. The showstopper? Save the red for your boots! Stylists love the look of tall boots with shorts, so pair the shorts with the Sheridan boot.


Create a western version of the little black dress! Some people like to dress up for a rodeo night on the town, and this is the perfect outfit. Matched the leather and studs in the dress to the leather and studs in beautiful Averill boots.


You can never go wrong with a classic chambray shirt, white denim jeans, and boots that say "Yee-Haw!" Fringe boots, like the Lucchese Gallop, are a show stopper. Make sure your jeans are skinny jeans and tucked into these boots.

SEE ALSO: Need boots? Lucchese is legendary
Cool Spaces: Lucchese
Just in time for Rodeo season, the Lucchese Flagship Houston boutique has been honored by the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art with the prestigious John Staub Award for its mix of western-inspired and modern interior design.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionmirror mirrorhouston livestock show and rodeoToday's Tipclothingdressesshoesrodeo fashionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MIRROR MIRROR
Boost your metabolism with these 7 exercises
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
Boost your hair shine with these 3 tips
3 important exercise phases that will impact your training
More mirror mirror
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video