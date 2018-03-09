Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Rodeo season is upon us, and that means it's time to break out those cowboy boots and get cowgirl chic. The expert stylists at Lucchese Boots in Highland Village have tips to help you look your best at Rodeo.
There's nothing more classic than a white t-shirt and a great pair of jeans, and you probably already have both in your closet. Suede and fringe will never go out of style when it comes to rodeo fashion, and neither will booties!
The Ava booties unite distressed leather with beautiful brass detail to create a modern cowgirl look. With a 7-inch shaft, they're a little taller than your usual bootie, so watch where they hit your leg, and make sure it's not at the largest part of your calf. Good news: The "V" shape at the front and back of the boot will draw the eye down, making your leg look longer.
Suede and fringe are must-haves for rodeo season -- and also a major fashion piece this year -- so you might already have a fringe skirt. If you do, use it to make a statement. Keep the top classic with a white button-down and denim jacket. Throw on some turquoise jewelry and a great western boot with an ombre finish, like the Maxine cowboy boot.
Rodeo is the perfect place to show off your patriotic colors, and this outfit is as easy as can be. Pull out your denim -- long or short -- and pair it with a loose, flowy white top. The showstopper? Save the red for your boots! Stylists love the look of tall boots with shorts, so pair the shorts with the Sheridan boot.
Create a western version of the little black dress! Some people like to dress up for a rodeo night on the town, and this is the perfect outfit. Matched the leather and studs in the dress to the leather and studs in beautiful Averill boots.
You can never go wrong with a classic chambray shirt, white denim jeans, and boots that say "Yee-Haw!" Fringe boots, like the Lucchese Gallop, are a show stopper. Make sure your jeans are skinny jeans and tucked into these boots.
