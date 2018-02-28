Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates

TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

What is a good tip?



A good tip consists of information that we can use to start looking into a problem, preferably with documented proof of the problem. A hunch, a guess, speculation or rumor aren't typically good for tips. Tips also should have news value that others could benefit from.

Mail
You can send us tips to
KTRK / ABC13
Attn: Ted Oberg
3310 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77005

Tip line: 713-663-8760

WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a secure way to contact us with tips. When you use WhatsApp, it sends a secure message directly to our office. It uses end-to-end encryption for protection of anything you send. Our WhatsApp number is 832-519-8098. (This is not for phone calls, it's for the WhatsApp only.)
Signal
Signal is another private messaging app designed with security in mind. Messages are encrypted from end-to-end. The app can be used to send encrypted messages, pictures, video and more. Our Signal number is 832-519-8098. (This is not for phone calls, it's for the Signal only.)

