17-year-old allegedly confessed to killing younger brother

The teen allegedly confessed during questioning for an unrelated robbery that he is accused of committing with their mother.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The older brother of a 14-year-old shot the day after his birthday appeared in court Friday.

Messiah Breaux, 17, and his mother Ellen Breaux were taken to jail Wednesday night, charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Eyewitness News has learned the charge stems from a carjacking that happened last month, weeks before Breaux's 14-year-old son, O'Cyrus Breaux, was killed. It's unrelated to his death.

However, during questioning, Messiah confessed to killing his brother, according to sources close to the investigation.

Messiah is currently being held without bond.

"Please don't (expletive) ask my son that," said Ellen Breaux.

On Monday, Breaux's mother was in tears, crying so hard she could barely get the words out. She said he was good son and didn't know the details of what happened in the shooting.
Breaux was hanging out in a driveway around 2 a.m. off Goodson Drive in the Greenspoint area when he was fatally shot.

The honor roll student had just celebrated his birthday with family in north Houston.

Investigators believe the mother and Messiah are linked to more aggravated robberies and that she is the leader of a northside robbery crew.

"(Expletive) no," she scoffed. "Come on, man."

Neither has been charged in the 14-year-old's case. That investigation continues.

Boy celebrated 14th birthday before his death in N. Houston
Mom of murdered 14-year-old speaks for the first time, Marla Carter reports.


"The scenario hasn't changed," said Pastor E.A. Deckard, of Greenhouse International Church. "A 14-year-old honor student, respectable student, model citizen, is a victim of a senseless crime."

WATCH: Aunt recalls slain nephew's elation on his birthday
Aunt of teen killed in shooting recalls boy's happiness on his birthday

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for O'Cyrus.

