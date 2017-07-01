At least 17 people were shot in an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday morning and more were injured trying to escape or being trampled, police said.One person was in critical condition and the other injuries did not appear to be life-threatening after the 2:30 a.m. shooting at Power Lounge in Little Rock, according to police there.According to police, there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire took place.There was no immediate information about suspect, but police said the situation did not appear to be connected to terrorism or an active shooter.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.