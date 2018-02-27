SOCIETY

Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at Rodeo Houston 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Entries are now open for Mutton Bustin at the Livestock Show and Rodeo. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn't all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of Rodeo Houston's most fierce competitors are five and six year old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo's most beloved events - "Mutton Bustin," and now is your child's chance to join the fun.

Entries for Mutton Bustin at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo open in November.

All participants must be either five or six years old and weigh less than 55 pounds. You can view the full application here.

If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Feb. 27 and ends on March 18.

If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin and need a strategy to win...check out these kids:
WATCH: Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR
EMBED More News Videos

Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR

WATCH:Mutton-bustin' cowboy comes right out of his boots
EMBED More News Videos

This little wrangler came right out of his boots last night!

WATCH: Boy trains on dad's four wheeler for mutton bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Colton Teague got the crowd cheering while mutton bustin' at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

WATCH: This girl's a natural at Mutton Bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Eleni Rattler had no problem riding her sheep across the stadium at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video