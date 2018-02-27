HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn't all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of Rodeo Houston's most fierce competitors are five and six year old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo's most beloved events - "Mutton Bustin," and now is your child's chance to join the fun.
Entries for Mutton Bustin at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo open in November.
All participants must be either five or six years old and weigh less than 55 pounds. You can view the full application here.
If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.
The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Feb. 27 and ends on March 18.
If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin and need a strategy to win...check out these kids:
WATCH: Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR
WATCH:Mutton-bustin' cowboy comes right out of his boots
WATCH: Boy trains on dad's four wheeler for mutton bustin'
WATCH: This girl's a natural at Mutton Bustin'