140 kids get free beds, some for the first time

More than 140 children will be sleeping in new beds this evening thanks to the work of a local nonprofit organization and a mattress company.Power4Life and Mattress Makers surprised less fortunate families in the Third and Fifth Wards. The children did not have beds, and many had to sleep on the floor.Now, they have beds, bedding and even some toys, just in time for Christmas."My children will have a good Christmas this year. I am so grateful for Power4Life and Texas Mattress Makers, and I am so grateful and I am just so happy and I just want to say thank you so much," said one mother whose children received free beds.For many of the children, it is the first bed they have ever owned.