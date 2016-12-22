NEWS

140 kids get free beds, some for the first time
Thanks to the work of a local nonprofit and a mattress company, more than 140 children are sleeping in new beds tonight.

Power4Life and Mattress Makers surprised less fortunate families in the Third and Fifth Wards. The children did not have beds, and many had to sleep on the floor.

Now, they have beds, bedding and even some toys, just in time for Christmas.

"My children will have a good Christmas this year. I am so grateful for Power4Life and Texas Mattress Makers, and I am so grateful and I am just so happy and I just want to say thank you so much," said one mother whose children received free beds.

For many of the children, it is the first bed they have ever owned.
