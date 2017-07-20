Family has identified the 14-year-old girl killed inside a northeast Harris County home as Layla Ramos.Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on the scene are calling the case "complicated" after the teen was shot and killed around 5:30 Thursday morning.Officials said the shooter and the victim knew each other.The shooter was detained by deputies.He told investigators he thought an intruder was breaking into his home so he opened fire, hitting and killing Ramos.It happened at a home River Brook Drive near Fawn Trail Lane.Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.