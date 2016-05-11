Rochelle Mara was ecstatic to be supporting her 10-year-old son, Eljae during his first rugby game. However, while she was on the sidelines cheering, the mother standing next to her was laughing at the "big boy" on the rugby field. The other mother even asked another parent why the boy was being allowed to "slow the team down." Mara asked the woman who she was talking about. The woman pointed to Eljae.That afternoon, Mara took to Facebook to post an open letter to the "parents on the sideline," including the woman she'd called out for bullying her child."Dear Parents on the Sideline,Number 8, Eljae. My boy. The one you so freely stood on the sideline this morning laughing at. The one you were talking about being a 'Big boy' and not 'an asset to the team. The one you laughed at for not being able to run as fast as your kid. Obviously not realizing I, his mother, was standing right next to you listening to everything you were saying - until I told you. Ha!'You couldn't move to the other side of the field fast enough. Can I just remind you, Eljae is out there training with his TEAM twice a week, he turns up every weekend to play alongside his TEAM, the same team your kid plays for!Eljae is out there on that field supporting your son in the game just as I'm out on that sideline supporting them - your son included! I'm all for having your own opinions and freedom of speech but when you use this right to talk s*** about my son please don't expect me to stand there and take it.Be glad he didn't hear it himself. For a kid whose never played rugby prior to four weeks ago, he's doing a damn good job and I tell him this every week. He does not need to hear your negativity.For a kid whose never played rugby prior to 4 weeks ago, he's doing a damn good job and I tell him this every week. He does not need to hear your negativity. He, nor any of the other boys/girls, need to hear you talking down about them, so please - for the love of Beyonce - stand there on that sideline along with the rest of us parents and support OUR boys and girls! ALL OF THEM. Win or lose. It's a game. They're all out there playing the best they can. Number 8 included."Please SHARE this mom's courageous story to take a stance against bullying!