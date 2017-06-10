A 13-year-old boy is the primary suspect in the murder of another teenager in California, according to local authorities.The shooting happened in Huron, California, around 9:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot, and he died at the scene.Friends identified the victim as 14-year-old Diego Perez. They say he was at the apartment complex with his girlfriend when shots rang out.Investigators identified the 13-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested in Huron on Saturday. Diego's mother says the suspect had previously gotten into a fight with her son at school."When I came, they were pumping him," Diego's mom, Tricia Sease, said. "The helicopter was coming, but it was too late.""It's very unusual to have this level of violence at that young of an age," Lt. Mark Padilla with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said. "It's unfortunate, it really is a tragic event to have a 14-year-old who lost his life last night."Friends say Diego was getting ready to join a summer basketball league and that there were several other kids hanging around in the neighborhood when the shooting happened.The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor, and detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.