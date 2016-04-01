Houston's best beer bars

OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

A look at some of Houston's best watering holes for beer (KTRK)

Houston is filled with places where you can grab a great cold one. We asked around and created this list of the hoppiest places in Houston. Enjoy!
1. The Hay Merchant

This Montrose bar takes beer very seriously. The Hay Merchant offers 75 drafts and five cask engines. Even your friend who "doesn't drink beer" will be able to find something in the bar's dynamic selection.

2. The Petrol Station

Petrol Station


This Garden Oaks craft beer bar is a refurbished gas station and calls itself the "Disney World for craft beer lovers." Petrol Station has sectioned its beers into three levels: beginner, intermediate, and expert. While you're working through those levels, check out their expanded outdoor area.

3. The Ginger Man
This house-turned-pub in Rice Village is the oldest Ginger Man location in the country. The Ginger Man features too many draft beers to count, a large selection of cask-conditioned beers and one of the best selections of European beers in the city.

4. Nobi Public House

This unassuming pub located in Clear Lake is worth the drive. Nobi's features an extensive tap list and bottle menu and if all that drinking gives you an appetite, check out their Vietnamese fusion cuisine.

5. Revelry on Richmond

Nestled in the heart of Houston's Museum District, Revelry is best known for their 40 rotating local and select craft brews on tap. In addition to the beer, the live music, menu and killer happy hour are all reasons to come back.

6. D&T Drive Inn
This Heights pub house features an extensive 50-tap list, cheap happy hours, a great kitchen and a smile ready for you every time you visit.

7. The Flying Saucer
The Flying Saucer has multiple locations and you won't be disappointed by their comprehensive list of American and global beers. The downtown location uses their cellar for aging bottles and kegs. The Flying Saucer hosts different events depending on the night of the week. If you're there the right day, you might go home with a glass.

8. Axelrad Beer Garden

Axelrad is the only place in Houston where you can grab a beer and go drink it in a hammock. This midtown bar has the city's only hammock grove. Everything here is local and on draft. Hungry? Grab a slice from Luigi's pizza.

9. Boondoggles Pub
Boondoggles is a longtime favorite in the Clear Lake area. It features an ever-changing rotating and seasonal beer list.

10. 8th Wonder Brewery

8th Wonder is dedicated to brewing fresh, flavorful ales and it's located just blocks away from the Astros, Dynamo, and Rockets stadiums.

Still thirsty? J Henrys Draught House is our bonus pick!
J Henrys is a fairly new entry into the Clear Lake area craft beer market with a friendly neighborhood feel. What makes this place unique is they offer drive-through growlers!

