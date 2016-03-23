PETS & ANIMALS

This pregnant dog slayed her maternity photo shoot

BRAZIL (KTRK) --
Meet Lilica, a flawless dog who slayed her maternity photo shoot. Photographer Ana Paula Grillo snapped these photos of Lilica, a vivacious Pinscher mix on the brink of motherhood.

Lilica proudly poses au-naturel - aside from a celebratory flower on her diamante collar.

She glows with anticipation and excitement as she revels in the joy of her precious puppy bump for the camera.


The entire photo shoot only lasted about 20 minutes and Lilica gave birth just a day later.

She had four boys and one girl.
