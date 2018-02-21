Jalapeno margarita recipe heats things up

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Katherine Whaley shares her recipes from the Reliant Rodeo Roundup, raising money for charity at the Rodeo World's Championship BBQ Contest. Each team came up with a dish and drink that pairs well with barbecue.
Katherine teamed up with Kids' Meals to create Chuckwagon Creamed Corn and a Jalapeno Margarita. Here are the easy-to-follow recipes:
Jalapeno Margarita:
2 jalapenos (5-7 jalapeno slices)
2 tsp/10 ml chili powder
12 oz pineapple juice
8 oz ml tequila blanco
Ice
Margarita Salt
Sugar
Muddle 2-4 jalapeno slices, dash of chili powder and a little bit of salt. Once the aroma of jalapeno hits the air, add pineapple juice and tequila. Add 20 pieces of ice (or 1 scoop of a 16-ounce shaker). Shake for a count of 20. Salt the rim of the glasses, and pour. Garnish with remaining jalapeno and chili powder.
Chuckwagon Creamed Corn:
Stick of butter
4 cups frozen corn
2 Tbsp mayo
1/2 cup cotija cheese
1 tbsp Cayenne pepper
1 lime
1 avocado
1 jalapeno
8 oz cream cheese (room temp)
1/2 cup Agave nectar
salt
To a large mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, mayo, cayenne pepper and salt. Mix until smooth and creamy. Set aside.
Add the butter to a large skillet, and melt over medium heat. Add the corn kernels and jalapeno. Cook for 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to the bowl with cream cheese mixture. To the bowl, also add the avocado and cotija cheese (reserve some avocado and cotija for garnish). Mix thoroughly.
Pour into a serving bowl and garnish