Jalapeno margarita recipe heats things up

Katherine Whaley shares her recipes from the Reliant Rodeo Roundup, raising money for charity at the Rodeo World's Championship BBQ Contest. Each team came up with a dish and drink that pairs well with barbecue.Katherine teamed up with Kids' Meals to create Chuckwagon Creamed Corn and a Jalapeno Margarita. Here are the easy-to-follow recipes:2 jalapenos (5-7 jalapeno slices)2 tsp/10 ml chili powder12 oz pineapple juice8 oz ml tequila blancoIceMargarita SaltSugarMuddle 2-4 jalapeno slices, dash of chili powder and a little bit of salt. Once the aroma of jalapeno hits the air, add pineapple juice and tequila. Add 20 pieces of ice (or 1 scoop of a 16-ounce shaker). Shake for a count of 20. Salt the rim of the glasses, and pour. Garnish with remaining jalapeno and chili powder.Stick of butter4 cups frozen corn2 Tbsp mayo1/2 cup cotija cheese1 tbsp Cayenne pepper1 lime1 avocado1 jalapeno8 oz cream cheese (room temp)1/2 cup Agave nectarsaltTo a large mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, mayo, cayenne pepper and salt. Mix until smooth and creamy. Set aside.Add the butter to a large skillet, and melt over medium heat. Add the corn kernels and jalapeno. Cook for 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to the bowl with cream cheese mixture. To the bowl, also add the avocado and cotija cheese (reserve some avocado and cotija for garnish). Mix thoroughly.Pour into a serving bowl and garnish