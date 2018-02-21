BUSINESS

Tantrums, LLC: Helping Houstonians find relaxation through destruction

EMBED </>More Videos

There are the usual ways of burning off stress, like running or yoga. But at Tantrums, LLC the motto is relaxation after devastation. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There are the usual ways of burning off stress, like running or yoga. Prepare yourself for something completely different. Welcome to the world of Tantrums, LLC where the motto is relaxation after devastation.

The business opened on December 7, 2015 on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. It was purely coincidence but appropriate just the same.

Owner Shawn Baker had some stress issues of her own. She is one of the growing number of energy workers laid off in the Houston area.

"I'd go in the car and just scream, cry and scream some more," said Baker. "I try to will myself to relax."
She found her solution in an adult-sized tantrum. Now, with weapons of destruction like sledgehammers, bats and golf clubs clients go to town on their frustrations.

Baker can decorate soundproofed rooms according to customers wishes. All the doomed props were either reclaimed from heavy trash or donated.

Tantrums, LLC does not claim to be a therapist. What it does offer is a few minutes behind closed doors where customers who are often controlled by the stressors of life, get back their control.

"Do whatever you want. Beat it up. Smash it. Trash it. Step on it, whatever, I don't care," said Baker.

Sessions can be booked for five, 10 or even 15-minute session.

Women, including stay-at-home moms, are said to be trying out the concept. Baker says Tantrums, LLC is now offering corporate group packages.

"It would be good team building. Everyone bickers in the office," said Baker. "So just come in and get the lead out."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video