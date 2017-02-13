Residents in Conroe are on alert after a report of an attempted kidnapping Sunday evening.According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl says a man attempted to pull her toward the open window of his vehicle in the 5300 block of Old Highway 105.She was chasing the family pets down the driveway when the attempted kidnapping took place, her parents said.Deputies said the girl told her parents that she poked the male in the eye, which caused him to lose grip of her.Investigators checked the area for the suspect and vehicle, but did not find anything, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, short hair, a mustache and both arms covered in tattoos. According to the girl, the suspect had two small stars near his shoulder at the top of his arms, small stars below his elbow and other tattoos in between.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.