11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail

An inmate remains on the run this morning after a jail break involving 11 others in Alabama.The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.Ten inmates were recaptured shortly after their escape. A manhunt for two others continued into Monday morning.Law enforcement were able to captured an 11th inmate overnight. The search for the remaining person is ongoing.It's unclear how the inmates were able to escape from the jail.The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.