NEWS

10-month-old shot and killed during walk with his father in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

10-month-old boy shot and killed during walk with his father in SW Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for three men who shot and killed an innocent 10-month-old boy outside a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Family members identified the victim as Messiah Marshall.

"That baby smiled every time you looked at him, every time you looked at him. He was just the sweetest baby you want to see. You take an innocent life...it's cowardly," said Willie Mason, the boy's grandfather.

Houston police arrived on the scene in the 5300 block of North Braeswood just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to investigators, the child was outside with his father when three men started shooting.

The father ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help. A woman recorded the frantic moments as the father cradled his dying son in his arms.

"He was screaming and said 'somebody shot my baby,'" eyewitness Mari Hidalgo said.

Police are still searching for the three suspects. The father told police he did not know the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
History of the Congressional baseball game
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
More News
Top Stories
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
Show More
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
More News
Top Video
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
Arizona home decorated completely with cats
The Menil Collection closing for renovation
More Video