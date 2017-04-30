NEWS

1 person shot and killed at apartment complex in north Harris County

EMBED </>More News Videos

One person dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County, officials said.

Investigators are on the scene of the fatal shooting at the complex in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.

The window of a car was damaged by gunshots.



The suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.

Related Topics:
newsshootingHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US coalition strikes against ISIS killed at least 352 civilians since 2014, Pentagon says
Toddler with terminal disease sworn in as federal agent
Lawmaker shuts down troll by calling his grandma
Woman's car stolen from car wash
More News
Top Stories
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Woman's eyes stare deep into your soul in haunting mugshot
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Restaurant employees sing "F the Police," officers say
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
Report: 'Roseanne' reboot in the works
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
Show More
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
What's happening around town today?
North Freeway re-opens at N. Loop after 3-car crash
Journalists decry 'fake news' at Trump-less dinner
More News
Top Video
Lawmaker shuts down troll by calling his grandma
Report: 'Roseanne' reboot in the works
The Chainsmokers crash high school prom
Woman's eyes stare deep into your soul in haunting mugshot
More Video