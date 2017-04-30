One dead in N. Harris Co. shooting. Occurred in parking lot of apt. Complex on N. Vista. #breaking #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hFaRohHIgn — Kevin Quinn (@imkevinquinn) April 30, 2017

One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County, officials said.Investigators are on the scene of the fatal shooting at the complex in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.The window of a car was damaged by gunshots.The suspect is in custody.No other details have been released.