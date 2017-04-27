NEWS

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in N. Harris Co.

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in north Harris County on Thursday afternoon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in north Harris County on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirm.

Authorities were called to a home in the 14800 block of Estrellita Drive just after noon concerning a criminal mischief complaint. Additional units were then called to the West Road scene.

According to Houston police, one person has been taken to a local hospital, but no officers were injured in the shooting.

While the incident occurred in Harris County, it involved an HPD officer.

No other details have been released.

Related Topics:
newsgun violencehouston police departmentofficer-involved shootingHarris County
