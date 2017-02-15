LOS ANGELES, CA --Thieves hit the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette, getting away with some $2 million worth of jewelry, according to police.
Officials say the burglars broke into the house last Thursday and removed a safe which contained $2 million worth of jewelry and other items.
Morissette was not home at the time.
The house appears to be in a secured area behind a tall fence.
Police do not have a description of any suspects.
Morissette joins other celebrities hit by burglars in the past few months, including Nicki Minaj and former Laker Derek Fisher.
This is the second major financial hit the singer has taken recently. Last month, her business manager admitted to embezzling $4.8 million from Morissette.