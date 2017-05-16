NEWS

$10K reward for suspects who killed dog during NW Harris Co. home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglars killed a family dog after breaking into a Spring home.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Four suspects terrorized a northwest Harris County family on Monday, not only burglarizing their home but also shooting and killing one of the family's dogs.

"If they can do that to a dog, then they can do anything to a human being," said homeowner Patricia.

Patricia said the break-in happened around 1 p.m. on Monday. The family's home surveillance video shows four men breaking into the home. The video shows them hopping over the fence and then gaining access to the home through a back window.

Once they were inside, the suspects filled up suitcases full of everything from video game consoles to shoes. Patricia believes their dog, 6-month-old Lady, was trying to protect their home when the intruders shot her.

"They have no heart. They're just horrible people," she said.

The thieves kept going. They made a number of trips in and out, throwing things everywhere in every room.

"They threw flour all over the kitchen. I had some cake for Mother's Day, they ate that," said Patricia.

The family now hopes the surveillance images that show the suspects' faces help in catching them. While they can't bring Lady back, they're hoping to at least get justice.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward in the case. HCSO said Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward, bringing the total reward to $10,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdogburglaryhome invasionanimal crueltyHarris CountySpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Prisoner charged in 1999 murder of elderly woman
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Penn State students' preliminary hearings pushed back to June in hazing death case
More News
Top Stories
12 children injured by blast during experiment
HPD: 2-year-old girl drowns in family pool
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
Truck wreck cuts power to much of Deer Park
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
Show More
Sen. Cornyn tells Trump he's not interested in FBI job
Prisoner charged in 1999 murder of elderly woman
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Teen wanted in up to 19 robberies in Houston area
8 edible bugs you should eat before you die
More News
Top Video
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
Family turns to Ted for help with car conundrum
Prisoner charged in 1999 murder of elderly woman
Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer
More Video