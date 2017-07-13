MOST WANTED

$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for one of Texas' most wanted fugitives. (Texas Department of Public Safety )

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one of Texas' most wanted fugitives.

Authorities say that Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz, 27, escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in 2010 while serving a 35-year murder sentence. He is believed to have fled across the border into Mexico.

Bustos-Diaz is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has birthmarks on his chest and acne scars on his face. He also has multiple tattoos: a heart on his left hand, the name Vanessa on his left wrist and the name Lizeth on his right wrist.

Anybody with information regarding Bustos-Diaz's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or visiting the DPS website.

So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers Texas has paid out more than $40,000 in rewards to anonymous tipsters who have lead authorities to fugitives on the run.

RELATED: Meet Texas' most wanted fugitives on the run from justice
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimecrime fightersmurder rewardmurderescaped prisonerrewardfugitivetexas newsAustinTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOST WANTED
One of Texas' most wanted arrested in Michigan
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
Felons on the run from justice in Montgomery Co.
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Fugitives evading justice in Montgomery Co.
More most wanted
NEWS
Trump defends son again during Paris visit
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
Mother of infant who overheated on plane: 'I thought I was going to lose my son'
'To me, I was dead already': Emotional stories take you inside horrific Grenfell Tower fire
More News
Top Stories
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
First appearance in court of man accused of stabbing Hedwig Village woman
Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.
Katy PD commends teen who bought brownie for cop
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
Show More
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Wreck kills teen and injures his brother on Hwy 249
Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor
More News
Top Video
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.
Katy PD commends teen who bought brownie for cop
More Video