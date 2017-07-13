$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one of Texas' most wanted fugitives.
Authorities say that Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz, 27, escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in 2010 while serving a 35-year murder sentence. He is believed to have fled across the border into Mexico.
Bustos-Diaz is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has birthmarks on his chest and acne scars on his face. He also has multiple tattoos: a heart on his left hand, the name Vanessa on his left wrist and the name Lizeth on his right wrist.
Anybody with information regarding Bustos-Diaz's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or visiting the DPS website.
So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers Texas has paid out more than $40,000 in rewards to anonymous tipsters who have lead authorities to fugitives on the run.
