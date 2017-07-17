NEWS

$1 million worth of marijuana found hidden in new Ford Fusions

Marijuana found in new Ford Fusions (KTRK)

WARREN, Ohio --
Authorities say more than 400 pounds of marijuana were found in 15 new cars that were made in Mexico and shipped to Ohio and Pennsylvania to sell.

A drug task force in Ohio's Portage County was called to a Ford dealership this week after a service department employee found a package of pressed marijuana in a spare tire compartment during a vehicle inspection.

Investigators then went to a rail yard near Warren and found more packages in the trunks of Ford Fusions pressed into the shape of a spare tire. Additional packages were found at other northeast Ohio dealerships and one in Pennsylvania.

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent tells The Vindicator that marijuana was found in April in new cars shipped from Mexico to Minnesota.

