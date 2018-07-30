NEW VIDEO: More surveillance video released surrounding murder of prominent Houston doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police release new surveillance video of suspect in doctor's murder (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have just released additional surveillance video in connection with the murder of a prominent Houston doctor.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center about a week and a half ago.

On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting.
SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him
EMBED More News Videos

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.



ABC13 showed the images of the bike to the owner of Bike Barn, who said while the bike is somewhat common, there are some distinguishing factors.

"It looks like it's something that's either late 80's or early 90's based on the curvature of the fork, which basically attaches the front wheel of the bike to the frame of the bicycle," said Kenton Luff.

Police are still hoping to find more video of the suspect. If you were in the area on the morning of July 20th, investigators are asking that you check your dash cams.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD releases new video of suspect in doctor's fatal shooting.


Neighbors are pitching in to help find Dr. Hausknecht's killer. Colman Ryan lives in the area and had signs made.

"What I'm doing is, I'm going to intersections where panhandlers hang out, they're going to be there anyway, so I give them a bottle of Gatorade, a couple of bucks and ask them to display this," said Ryan.

On one side of the sign, it shows a surveillance image of the suspect with a written description of him. On the other side you see the composite sketch.

Ryan doesn't know the doctor but he wanted to help.

"When I saw it on ABC13, I thought what could I do? So, I came up with this idea," said Ryan.

Anyone with information in the killing is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News