HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former Houston police officer accused of posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend is facing new charges.
Stephen McGee, 44, is now facing charges of possession of lewd visual material of a child, investigators said.
Webster police filed charges against McGee on Saturday. He was already charged with stalking after he allegedly made a fake Facebook account to post nude photos of his former girlfriend.
According to court documents, McGee made a fake Facebook account in March to post nine nude photos of the victim on the public page for club Studio 80.
He allegedly tagged the victim in the post so all of her friends and family could see the images, according to documents.
"It will ruin somebody's life. Every person has an expectation of privacy. Every person has the right to be left alone and when you take that right away, it's brutal," said attorney Joe Mathew who has handled a number of so-called "revenge porn" cases.
On Dec. 18, 2017, McGee was accused of tracking the victim's cell phone and harassing her at an unknown location in Harris County. The victim told police that McGee threatened her and the man she was with by saying, "bad things would happen" if the man continued to see her, court documents stated.
Nearly two months later, McGee is accused of using the victim's Apple ID and GPS to track her down to another apartment in Webster.
The victim also told investigators that she found the fuel cap area of her vehicle had a white substance around it. She said a repair shop told her that sugar had been put into her fuel line, according to court documents.
McGee was first arrested March 22 and released on $2,500 bond. He was arrested again on March 29 for allegedly violating a protective order by going to the victim's apartment.