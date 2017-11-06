Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1821001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Timeline of alleged murder for hire plot charges and case developments.

The man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend is facing a new charge.According to court documents, Leon Jacob has been charged with solicitation of aggravated kidnapping for attempting to approach J. Duran to kidnap Megan Verikas.Well-known Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death weeks after she and Jacob were both arrested for hiring a hitman to kill their exes.Jacob's ex-girlfriend was allegedly supposed to be kidnapped, threatened and killed if she became uncooperative.A court date for Jacob on the new charge is set for Nov. 30.In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Jacob said he is not a monster and reveals his life behind bars since the arrest. He has been in jail without bond since March, despite many attempts to requests to be let out.