Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of hiring hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend is facing a new charge.

According to court documents, Leon Jacob has been charged with solicitation of aggravated kidnapping for attempting to approach J. Duran to kidnap Megan Verikas.

Well-known Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death weeks after she and Jacob were both arrested for hiring a hitman to kill their exes.

Jacob's ex-girlfriend was allegedly supposed to be kidnapped, threatened and killed if she became uncooperative.

A court date for Jacob on the new charge is set for Nov. 30.

SEE ALSO: Exclusive interview with Leon Jacob

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Jacob said he is not a monster and reveals his life behind bars since the arrest. He has been in jail without bond since March, despite many attempts to requests to be let out.

TIMELINE or alleged murder-for-hire plot


EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of alleged murder for hire plot charges and case developments.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murder for hiresuicidekidnappingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
12 to 14 children among victims of church shooting
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Show More
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
HCSO deputy injured after major traffic accident
More News
Top Video
12 to 14 children among victims of church shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Lyle Lovett shares passion of photography with his fans
More Video