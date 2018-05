EMBED >More News Videos Police investigate toddler death in Somerton. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 4, 2018.

A Philadelphia mother is facing murder charges in the suspicious death of her 2-year-old daughter.Police charged Diana Taylor on Monday.Her daughter, identified as Faith Taylor, was found Friday inside their home on the 10000 block of Wilbur Street in Somerton.Police have not said how the little girl was killed.