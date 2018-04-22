Mother attempts to smuggle drugs by wrapping cocaine around young daughter, agents say

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother arrested after daughter caught with drugs around waist. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
TUCSON, Ariz. --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother accused of attempting to smuggle drugs from Mexico by wrapping two pounds of cocaine around her 12-year-old daughter's waist.

Officers referred the 35-year-old woman and her three children for an additional search of a Nissan hatchback as they attempted to enter the U.S. on Friday at Arizona's San Luis Port of Entry.

A CBP canine alert to the 12-year-old led officers to discover more than two pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000, wrapped around her torso.

Border Patrol officers seized their vehicle, as well as the drugs.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smugglingdrugsarrestmexicoborder patrolu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom arrested after setting car on fire with 3 children inside
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let man use cell phone
Suspects on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver acts erratically during investigation of tragic collision
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
SUNDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station
Show More
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
HPD officer responsive after critical golf cart crash
More News