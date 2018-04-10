Mom shot as gunman fires into apartment where children slept nearby in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother describes the moments that a bullet went through her leg as a gunman fired into her home. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the person who shot into an apartment, hitting a mother in the leg while her children slept on the floor nearby.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gulfton Apartments off Fondren Road near Harwin Drive.

EMBED More News Videos

Four children were asleep in a home where a gunman opened fire overnight.



"We don't have a motive right now. The information we have right now is the suspect walked right up to the window, fired the shots and ran," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police.

Investigators say a father and mother were asleep inside a first floor apartment when the shooter fired at least one shot. The man was not hit but the woman was injured. Police say four children were on the floor right under the window where the shooter stood.

"Fortunately, the bullets flew over them and didn't strike them," Crowson said.

ABC13 talked to the mother who did not want to be identified. "The bullet went through my leg. I didn't feel it at the time. And I screamed and I woke up my husband and he grabbed the kids. We came to the living room to hide because we thought they were probably still out there," she said.



She told us she has lived in the apartment for years and doesn't know why anyone would want to target them.

Investigators plan to review surveillance video. At this point, police have not released a description of the shooter.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Funeral today for Montgomery airman killed in Guam
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Show More
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
Sister, sister and brotherly love: ABC13 siblings
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven
Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in yard
Life coach apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement
More News