SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mother of student killed at Santa Fe High School says suspect pursued her daughter for several months

EMBED </>More Videos

051918-EWN-10PM-shooting-victim-mom-vid

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The names of the ten people killed Friday morning at Santa Fe High School were released Saturday. Among them, was that of 16-year-old Shayna Fisher.

"She was the first one to die," said her mother Sadie Rodriguez. "How could he do something like that?" she asked. There is no answer to her question.

Rodriguez said Dimitri Pagourtzis had pursued her daughter for several months, but Shayna rejected his advances.

"He had dated her friend before and then turned to her. She wanted nothing to do with him," she said, but the unwanted attention continued.

Friday, the 17-year-old student is alleged to have retrieved a shotgun and pistol he had hidden in a closet and walked into the art classroom where Fisher and her classmates were and opened fire.

"He shot her at point-blank range," Rodriguez said. "How do you do that when someone says they don't want to be with you, and he's been mentally unstable. No one was paying attention and he was wearing upside down crosses and trenchcoats?"

Pagourtzis' family released a statement earlier today, writing that the person described is not the quiet, sweet boy they knew.

He is being held without bail this weekend in the Galveston County jail. He's expected to go before a judge next week.

Santa Fe community in feeling of 'solemn and shock' day after high school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

"Solemn, shocked, we still don't know what to say." is what store owner Gregg Blackbird, feels is the current mood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgment' in Santa Fe shooting
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
Santa Fe community feeling 'solemn and shock' after shooting
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
Houston police chief calls for action after fatal school shooting
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Investigation ongoing in alleged kidnapping of Zavion Parker
Band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football
More News