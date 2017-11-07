HIT AND RUN

Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event

Angela Eason was hit by by a white SUV while trying to cross the street. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A search is underway for a driver who killed a mother in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County Monday night.

Investigators say Angela Eason was at an event at Strack Middle School with her children and husband.

The 36-year-old reportedly got in some sort of an argument with her husband and ran from the school toward the neighborhood across the street.

Authorities say Eason attempted to cross Kuykendahl Road against the light to get to Elm Brook Drive.

That's when a white SUV that had a northbound green light ran over Eason, killing her instantly, according to first responders.

The driver fled the scene.

"After the crash, the unknown vehicle fled the scene. According to the witness, the vehicle has heavy front end damage," said Miguel Arispe from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are searching for the white SUV with significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

